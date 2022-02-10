Keith Lee "honored" by praise from WWE Hall of Famer following AEW debut

Keith Lee made his highly-anticipated debut in AEW on Wednesday night. The entire wrestling community was delighted for him. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had kind words for the Limitless One and the latter felt honored to receive the praise.

Tony Khan announced last week that a new superstar will be added to the AEW roster. He further announced that the new signing would face Isaiah Kasidy of the Andrade Hardy Family Office. The winner will get an opportunity to make it to AEW Revolution as part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Keith Lee, who was recently released from WWE, saw his non-compete clause expire last week. He showed up for his debut to a huge pop from the crowd. He then proceeded to assert his dominance and pick up the win on his debut. After the match, Marq Quen and Isaiah Kasidy tried to ambush him. But the former NXT champion managed to hold them both off and stood tall to mark an impressive debut.

After the match, Mick Foley took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Keith Lee.

The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying that he was honored by the praise from the WWE Legend.

Keith Lee's debut was one of the highlights of AEW Dynamite

The Limitless One's debut in AEW wasn't the only talking point of the show. Jay White showed up for Tony Khan's promotion for the very first time as he attacked Trent Beretta and sided with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole.

CM Punk and Jon Moxley teamed up for the very first time in AEW to defeat FTR after MJF told the Second City Saint that he would not grant him a rematch easily. Hangman Adam Page and Lance Archer battled it out in a brutal Texas death match in the main event.

The Millennial cowboy came out on top after delivering a Buckshot Lariat over the middle rope and onto a table at ringside. It was also announced that Jake Hager and Chris Jericho will take on Santana and Ortiz next week.

