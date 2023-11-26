Keith Lee: "I am tired of the misrepresentation, the mistreatment, the lack of opportunity given to me"

AEW star Keith Lee shared a cryptic message with the world after successfully defeating Lee Moriarty on Collision.

Lee and Moriarty went head to head and had a fun match with several spots that the live audience seemed to enjoy. After successfully beating Moriarty, Keith Lee gave an interview to Lexi Nair backstage and revealed his frustrations.

“You know, initially I planned to come in here and tell you all about how good Lee Moriarty is. How talented Lee Moriarty is. How great Tiger Style is. And he is good. He is that damn good, I will give you that but he is no Keith Lee. As a matter of fact, I am tired of the misrepresentation, the mistreatment, the lack of opportunity given to me. So, I am here now to take it and when I say take it, that means him. You who I want, you know who you are.”

It could very well be that Lee was referring to Moriarty's partner Shane Taylor at the end of his interview, and it would only be right if AEW followed it up with a match between the two. However, the big man could also be referring to his own former partner, Swerve Strickland.

Bully Ray once said AEW was not playing to Keith Lee’s strengths

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray once said that AEW was not catering to Keith Lee and that they were not utilizing him properly.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully said:

"They are not playing to his wheelhouse. They are not playing to his strengths. The most memorable match I've seen Lee in, in my opinion, is his one against Dijakovic in NXT ... There is nothing going on in AEW right now where I think Tony, creative, or anybody involved there truly understands Keith, and how to write and/or book for him." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

With a match with Shane Taylor looming for the Limitless One, he should be pushed into the main event picture sooner rather than later.

