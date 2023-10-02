Keith Lee joins forces with two returning female AEW stars and a 33-year wrestling veteran at WrestleDream 2023

To start off WrestleDream's Zero Hour tonight, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and Billie Starkz took on the team of Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante.

This would be Athena's first return to AEW TV following her previous appearance on the Owen Hart Cup Tournament back in July. She has been appearing on ROH only since.

Starkz's last appearance, on the other hand, was coincidentally against Athena on Forbidden Door's Zero Hour show back in June. This would be the first time the eight competitors would share the ring and the first time each team member would have the chance to tag with one another.

Following Shane Taylor Productions going after Keith Lee, it was time for the Limitless One who had great support to prove how good they were, and they did not fail.

Kojima hit the finishing blow on Lee Moriarty for his side to take the win and start the event on a high note.

Now that Keith Lee has gotten the upper hand on Shane Taylor's group, it will be interesting to see whether the two are finished or if Lee now goes for even bigger things.

