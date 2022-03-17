"I don't know if I should even say this stuff" - Keith Lee opens up on his WWE release and joining AEW

AEW star Keith Lee has spilled some beans about the circumstances regarding his release from WWE, stating that AEW President Tony Khan was in contact with the big man within three days of his release from the company.

The wrestling world was in a state of shock when it was announced in November 2021 that Lee, along with a whole host of high-profile names such as Karrion Kross, Ember Moon and Eva Marie, had been released from WWE in another large round of cuts from the company.

Soon after Lee's 90 day non-compete clause expired, he made his debut for AEW against Isiah Kassidy. But how did his arrival come to be? Speaking on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Limitless Keith Lee revealed how fast Khan was in touch with him within a few days of being let go.

"I don't know if I should even say this stuff, but it's fine because it wasn't a business thing or anything. That release happened and within three days, Tony found a way to get in touch with me. I was actually really impressed with that considering we had never spoken before. We had some really laid back conversations and got to know each other a little bit. That's something that helped because that's some of my trust that's a little disgruntled. We had a conversation and as time wore on, things got easier and we met up and I have a thing where I must meet a person in person, I'm a 'people feeler' as opposed to listening to things. I'm an energy guy.” (H/T Fightful).

Lee is very fond of his new boss, as he also commented on the first time he met Khan, where he was immediately put at ease.

“When I did meet him, I decided that he's a fairly stand up guy and I really enjoyed my time with him, what he's about, talking football and all that good stuff, especially as a former player. That led into business, but in terms of getting to know him, I had a blast and we had a lot of laughs and jokes. He's a swell guy." (H/T Fightful).

Keith Lee is currently feuding with Team Taz

Outside of his debut, Lee has been prominently featured on AEW Rampage, a show that heavily features Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Starks and Hobbs have taken offense to Lee making Rampage home, going as far as to assault the big man after his match on the March 11th edition of the show.

Lee will take on Max Caster of The Acclaimed on this Friday's edition of Rampage, where it's almost certain that Team Taz will be watching very closely.

Are you happy to see Keith Lee in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

