Keith Lee passes out during title match on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee lost his match on AEW Dynamite as the referee had to call off the bout after he passed out.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe was set to defend his Ring of Honor Television Championship against Keith Lee. The Samoan Submission Machine was walking in with a 570+ day reign as the champion.

The match was made official last Saturday on Collision. The Limitless One approached Joe backstage while he was reflecting on his longest title reign as the ROH TV Champion, saying he had beaten everyone in his path. Lee interrupted Joe and reminded him that he hadn't beat Lee with the title on the line yet.

Hence, the match was set for Dynamite this week. Fans were excited for the bout, as it was a battle between two absolute powerhouses colliding for the title. The match began and turned out to be as expected, with the fans in attendance chanting "meat forever".

In this back-and-forth encounter, Samoa Joe managed to retain his title by making Lee pass out with his sleeper hold. This marked a major singles loss for Keith Lee, as he had failed to capture the ROH TV Title as well. After the match, Joe vacated the title, and only time will tell what happens next.

