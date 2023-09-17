Keith Lee reacts after embarrassing botch on AEW Collision

Former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee has a hilarious reaction to his production botch getting exposed all over the internet, as he took to the "X" social media platform.

Keith Lee is certainly not in the best phase of his wrestling career right now, as he is still looking for a breakthrough ever since his AEW TV return from injury. After an underwhelming WWE main roster career, Lee made his AEW debut last year and started off well, but now his run seems directionless, to say the least.

The Limitless One made his appearance on the most recent episode of AEW Collision through a backstage promo segment. However, a major production botch got exposed, as the promo was being recorded in the 22nd take in an unseen behind-the-scenes clip from the show.

After the botch went viral and the internet wrestling community had tons of fun, Keith Lee also took notice and seemingly reacted to the botch with a hilarious tweet:

"EL. OH. EL."

Lee is yet to have a meaningful storyline after AEW fumbled his feud with Swerve Strickland.

