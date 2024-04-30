Keith Lee reacts after WWE Superstar gets drafted to RAW

Keith Lee reacted to a top WWE Superstar, who was also his arch-nemesis, getting drafted to RAW. The star being discussed is Dijak.

Dijak, once a top NXT star, was drafted to the main roster in 2020 as a member of the short-lived faction Retribution. After not getting over on the roster, he returned to NXT with a new gimmick in 2022. He once again made a name for himself on the developmental brand. RAW picked up him during tonight's WWE Draft.

During the 37-year-old star's first run on the developmental brand, he and Lee put great matches on the show. The most significant match between the two happened in NXT TakeOver: Portland.

A user recently took to Twitter to discuss Keith's joy for Dijak, saying he missed their fights. The AEW star then responded that he is also thrilled to see his fights, no matter where he wrestles.

"I am thrilled for his fights no matter where they may be. He's a specimen," Keith wrote.

Major WWE Superstar reveals Keith Lee was supposed to win a major championship in WWE

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Riddle, who won the United States Championship defeating Bobby Lashley, stated that he wasn't supposed to win the title as Lee was next in line. However, due to his injury, he didn't.

"Yeah, when I won the United States title, I wasn't even supposed to win. Keith Lee was supposed to win. He got COVID, he was really sick. They replaced him with John Morrison and then I replaced Keith Lee to win. And I pinned Morrison, Keith was supposed to pin me to protect Bobby [Lashley]. Things change."

The Limitless Star is currently healing from an unrevealed double surgery. He hasn't been seen on WWE television since December 2023.