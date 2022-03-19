"We blew the roof off the place" - Keith Lee recalls a memorable match against current WWE star back in Ring of Honor

Keith Lee has been causing quite the stir in AEW as he slowly builds himself back up to his former glory. The star had a poorly received main roster run in WWE, which largely changed his wrestling persona.

Since signing with AEW, the Limitless One has biel-tossed opponents left and right on his way to the top. His dominant performances have let fans know that the troubles he faced in WWE are a thing of the past.

You could say it's a return to form. Because before the NXT fans were basking in his glory, Keith Lee was tearing the house down in Ring of Honor against some familiar faces.

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Lee opened up about his wrestling journey with T-Bar (FKA Dominik Dijakovic) in ROH:

"So we have this match and it is bananas. I’m like I have to make a statement and I’m gonna do some things I don’t normally do all in one match. We go in there and I’m leapfrogging and dropkicking a 6’7 man in the mouth," Lee said. "We blew the roof off the place, the card was destroyed because after a match like that and we’re first after intermission, not a lot of energy left for the last couple matches."

Lee went on to praise the current WWE Superstar, calling him brilliant and declaring that he's a fan:

"That guy, he’s just one of those guys that if you click with him, you’re going to have a banger of a match every time. The guy’s brilliant and I will always be a fan of his." - (H/T: PostWrestling)

While the two are now separated, Lee still seems to hold T-Bar in high regard. If the two ever face off again, fans should probably expect a spectacle for the ages.

Keith Lee addressed the fans after AEW Rampage went off air, alongside "Swerve" Strickland

After defeating Max Caster on Rampage, Keith Lee was mercilessly attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. To his luck, the newest AEW star Swerve Strickland rushed in to save him. The two stood victorious after the show ended as Lee addressed his home crowd in Texas.

Keith Lee has seemingly joined forces with Strickland, and the two will likely go up against Starks & Hobbs soon.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell