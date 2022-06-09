AEW star Keith Lee reacts to RAW Superstar calling out WWE for an opportunity

Keith Lee has responded to T-BAR after the latter tweeted about wanting an opportunity and being unhappy with his current position in WWE.

After initially being pushed through "Retribution," the former Dominik Dijakovic quickly became a mid-card act. After the faction disintegrated, things eventually fizzled out for T-BAR as he got booked mainly to put other performers over. Meanwhile, Keith Lee jumped ship over to AEW, where he's formed a tag team with Swerve Strickland.

T-BAR recently sent out a tweet that many considered to be him airing his frustrations at WWE. In a simple five-word sentence, he asked for an opportunity. Responding to this tweet, The Limitless responded by lending his support to T-BAR via a GIF from legendary sitcom The Office:

Lee and T-Bar have been friends for years and even had highly-intense matches during their pre-WWE days. In NXT, their feud resulted in some instant classic bouts such as at NXT TakeOver: Portland in 2020. Later, the two joined forces to take on The Undisputed Era.

Keith Lee cherishes his memorable matches with T-BAR

The aim of creating a wrestling masterpiece has caused these two performers to go all out everywhere they competed. Long before NXT fans were enthralled by the two, they were tearing the house down in multiple indie promotions. Till date, ardent PWG and ROH fans have reminisced about the artistry they manifested.

G😮 @gregorysomethin Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak in back to back bangers. ROH's future never looked so bright Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak in back to back bangers. ROH's future never looked so bright

During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Lee unraveled his wrestling journey with T-Bar in ROH:

''We go in there and I’m leapfrogging and dropkicking a 6’7 man in the mouth. We blew the roof off the place, the card was destroyed because after a match like that and we’re first after intermission, not a lot of energy left for the last couple matches."

There's no denying that T-BAR has tons of potential and skills up his sleeve. He has proven his mettle in NXT and it would be interesting to see if he crosses paths with Keith Lee once again in the near future.

