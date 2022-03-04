Keith Lee sends a message ahead of his first-ever match on AEW Rampage

Keith Lee is set to make his in-ring debut on AEW Rampage this coming Friday. The Limitless One sent a message to whoever awaited him on the final stop before Revolution.

Keith Lee was one of the biggest stars in NXT, as he became the first star to ever lift both the NXT Championship and the North American title at the same time. After dropping both belts, he moved to the main roster.

WWE seemed to be very high on the powerhouse as he picked up a huge win over Randy Orton within the first few weeks of his main roster run.

After high-profile displays at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, he was sidelined with an injury and eventually released. He debuted for AEW at the end of his non-compete clause. Keith Lee's first match saw him overcome Isaiah Kassidy to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

In the weeks following his debut, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs took issue with Keith Lee's presence in the ladder match. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Keith Lee will be wrestle on Rampage.

"Looks like I get to go on a bit of a rampage of my own before Revolution. Nice to meet you TNT. Now #BaskInMyGlory 4 #iAmLimitless" - Keith Lee tweeted.

Keith Lee will be in action at AEW Revolution

Five of the seven participants for the Face of the Revolution ladder match have been announced. Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy will join Keith Lee to determine who wins a TNT Championship shot.

Last year, Scorpio Sky defeated Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson), Ethan Page, Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts), Max Caster and Penta El Zero Miedo. The inaugural tag team champion then challenged Darby Allin unsuccessfully for the TNT title.

