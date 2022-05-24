Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland announce their official tag team name

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have been teaming up together over the past month. Strickland recently confirmed that the duo would be going by "Swerve in our Glory" as their official tag-team name in response to a fan's tweet.

Soon after his debut on AEW, Keith Lee found several heels targeting him for not teaming up with them. He was initially outnumbered but found an ally in Swerve Strickland. The two former WWE Superstars are now seen as a successful tag team and will challenge for championship gold on May 29.

In response to a fan who suggested the team be called "StrickLee," the star corrected him and revealed the duo's official name.

"Obviously we already said "Swerve in our Glory"is our name" - Strickland Tweeted.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will have their first opportunity to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing this Sunday. The team won't just have to face the champions, Jurassic Express, but also Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks.

Tony Khan was shocked that WWE released both Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

During Tony Khan's interview with Barstool Rasslin', he detailed his initial thoughts after discovering that the Stamford-based promotion released both stars in 2021.

“I can’t believe these guys got fired by any wrestling company in the world. I get that there’s only so many positions at a company but I think any company that has those guys, it wasn’t like they’re not reasonable guys, they’re great. I love both guys," Tony Khan said. (50:13)

While the two stars' WWE careers are long behind them, the duo might stand a strong chance of capturing gold in All Elite Wrestling. Fans won't want to miss the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend to see where they end up.

