Keith Lee seemingly teases potential career direction after AEW, former WWE Superstar responds

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has taken to social media to tease a potential career path for himself once he is done with professional wrestling.

The Limitless One is known for his agile yet physical wrestling style, which is why it's no surprise that Lee is considering dipping his toes into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Lee was in attendance for the recent UFC 277 event in Dallas, Texas, on July 30th, where ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi spotted him. After Raimondi tweeted that he had seen The Limitless one in the crowd, the former NXT Champion had an interesting response.

"Here I was trying to hide away a bit haha. Well with that said, shoutout to @TonyKhan and @danawhite for the awesome seats. My family and I had a blast!! Also acquired itch.... may need to scratch eventually. 🤔🤔"

The aforementioned tease may just be Lee getting wrapped up in the atmosphere of attending a live UFC event. However, the other half of the AEW World Tag Team Champion, Swerve Strickland, was seemingly concerned about his partner's potential future plans.

Would Keith Lee do well in the world of Mixed Martial Arts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are yet to defend their AEW Tag Team Championship

Swerve In Our Glory won the AEW Tag Team Championship on the first of two "Fyter Fest" editions of Dynamite, where they defeated both Team Taz and The Young Bucks.

However, they are yet to put their titles on the line, with Keith Lee in particular not wrestling a match since winning his first piece of gold in All Elite Wrestling. Part of the reason is Swerve Strickland possibly being pre-occupied in a storyline with "Smart" Mark Sterling and Tony Nese.

Another possible reason is the current status of the tag team division. FTR and The Young Bucks are the top two ranked teams but have nagging injuries preventing them from wrestling consistently. Meanwhile, the third-ranked team of Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks have recently fallen apart.

It will be interesting to see which tandem will stake their claim at the coveted title in the coming weeks.

Who should challenge Swerve In Our Glory next? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far