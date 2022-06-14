Keith Lee teases potential change in his AEW career following betrayal by former WWE star

AEW star Keith Lee sent out a cryptic message on social media regarding his immediate future after being betrayed by tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

Lee was on a roll in the recent Casino Battle Royale on the June 8 edition of Dynamite when Strickland eliminated him. The move seemed like a crack in the foundations of the team known as 'Swerve in our Glory.'

Swerve also double-crossed long-time friend Darby Allin in the same match after the two teamed up together, only for Swerve to eliminate Darby.

After being furious at the elimination, Lee took to Twitter to send a cryptic message regarding what the future holds for the "Limitless One."

Check out the tweet below:

Mistaken Lee @RealKeithLee Almost time to see what the immediate future holds... Almost time to see what the immediate future holds... https://t.co/hmetASZBpi

Lee's time in AEW has been eventful so far. He's been a part of many entertaining matches, but what does the future hold for Lee? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

Could Keith Lee's wife have anything to do with it?

While Swerve Strickland has been quiet when talking about the battle royale, one person who responded to Keith Lee's tweet is his wife, Mia Yim.

Lee and Yim married at the start of 2022, shortly before The Limitless One debuted in AEW against Isiah Kassidy. Yim responded to her husband's message with a shot from the hit TV series Game of Thrones.

The word "Dracarys" means "Dragonfire" and was used by Game of Thrones character Daenerys to command her dragons to use their fire breath.

Could Yim be at Lee's side in AEW? The former NXT star is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and is preparing for the upcoming Slammiversary event, where she will be challenging for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

AEW and IMPACT have had a working relationship, and Yim could be the perfect partner in crime for The Limitless One. Will this off-screen romance ever surface on-screen? Only time will tell.

