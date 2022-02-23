"Sure, maybe" – Former WWE United States Champion on if he wants to work for Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

Ken Anderson recently said he'd surely be interested in working for AEW though he made it clear it's not his priority at the moment.

Tony Khan has made many high-profile signings in recent months, making AEW's roster the most stacked by a margin. The AEW President hasn't slowed down on bringing more performers under his umbrella, with several free agents vying to join the company.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda UnSKripted, Ken Anderson was asked about his interest in working for AEW. The former WWE United States Champion said he'd love to work for the promotion if an opportunity came his way. He's currently focused on running his wrestling school.

Furthermore, Anderson said AEW stars like Dante and Darius Martin (Top Flight) and Julia Hart are some of his students making waves in the company:

"I love the fact that there's an alternative, and that there are several places where wrestlers can go, and kind of put a roof over their heads. I like what they are doing, it's good. Do I see myself working over there? Sure, maybe. Right now, honestly, I'm focussed on my wrestling school, and we have a few of our students, Dante and Darius Martin, and Julia Hart, that are with AEW right now. " (25:41 - 26:30)

Ken Anderson added that coaching is very fulfilling and that he's pleased to see his students making their presence felt in AEW and other companies:

"To me, that kind of stuff is just as awesome emotionally as it was to have that WrestleMania moment like I'm wrestling Shawn Michaels tonight, that kind of stuff. It's just as fulfilling to be, like, "Hey, I had a hand in that guy's training." Don't take credit for them fully, just give credit to them. But I'm just glad I was able to have a hand in that." (26:31 - 27:09)

Check out the full video below:

Ken Anderson provides an update on his student and AEW star Darius Martin's recovery

While Dante Martin has quickly become one of AEW's brightest youngsters, Anderson feels his brother, Darius Martin, is just as good. The former WWE star shared an update on Darius' recovery, saying that the Top Flight member is close to getting back to the squared circle:

"He really is good (Dante Martin), and I think his brother is also going to have just as much time (TV time). He's just too talented. But unfortunately, he had a pretty bad injury. I think he's close to being able to go back but I can't speak for him." (27:15 - 27:42)

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Darius Martin: "I'm still on the road, they've still been paying me. I'm still lucky enough to have that job and financial security because of AEW. It's a great place and Tony Khan is an amazing boss who really values his employees and treats us like human beings" Darius Martin: "I'm still on the road, they've still been paying me. I'm still lucky enough to have that job and financial security because of AEW. It's a great place and Tony Khan is an amazing boss who really values his employees and treats us like human beings" https://t.co/xNz3AbkADZ

It'll be interesting to see if we ever get to see Anderson work in All Elite Wrestling, possibly alongside his students as part of a potential stable.

Do you see Ken Anderson working for Tony Khan sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh