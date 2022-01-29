"One of the top performers in the country" – Former WWE trainer Kenny Bolin praises 35-year-old AEW star (Exclusive)

Kenny Bolin recently spoke highly of AEW star Serena Deeb. He recalled taking her to Jim Cornette's house to discuss booking plans for the rising star.

Deeb began her wrestling career with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in 2005, where she became a six-time women's champion. However, it wouldn't have been possible without Jim Cornette, who was working as a head booker at the time.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bolin said he once took Deeb to Cornette's home as an unannounced guest for dinner, which made Cornette fume with rage.

Bolin asked the wrestling manager to talk to Deeb, who was keen to get a role on TV. While the former WWE writer didn't go into detail about what went down between the two, Serena Deeb happened to appear on TV programming a week later:

"Serena is one of my sweet friends from OVW. I once took her to Cornette's house unannounced, and he about lost his mind, but she was wanting to get on TV. Her and I had done a personal appearance at a car lot in Lexington, Kentucky. She's a very humanly girl, and I'm supposed to be meeting Cornette for dinner. She said, 'Would you mind if I come?' I said, 'well, he hates unannounced guests. Serena, you know what, screw it, let's go.'"

"After we were in a car, we drove to Cornette's house. I walked in with Serena Deeb. I sat down and introduced she's on our show, and she's trying to get on TV here. You know, I want you to talk to her a little bit. He was hot. He was mad that I ran an unannounced guest at his house. But the next week, Serena Deeb was on television."

Kenny Bolin further stated that The Women of a Thousand Holds is one of the top performers in the country. The veteran believes she has put in a lot of hard work enhancing her game level and deserves every opportunity today:

"she's one of the top performers in the country. In my opinion, she does a hell of a job, and I hope she gets every opportunity that they throw her way because she has earned it. I've known Serena for a long time. Very proud of her." (1:02:32 - 1:03: 25)

Serena Deeb has been on a roll lately in AEW women's division

Serena Deeb has become a force to be reckoned with, especially after she feuded with Hikaru Shida. On the January 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Deeb squashed Shida, thanks to a pre-match assault, which put the Japanese star on the sidelines.

A week later, she defeated Sky Blue, putting the entire women's locker room on notice. It's only a matter of time before she earns the opportunity to challenge reigning AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, possibly at AEW Revolution 2022.

