"They should have tried that at the other company" - Wrestling legend Kenny Bolin reveals which former WWE star has impressed him in AEW

Wrestling legend Kenny Bolin recently revealed that he has enjoyed how Miro has been booked in AEW. Bolin, a veteran of the pro wrestling industry, has been impressed with Miro and while speaking on Sportskeeda's AEW All Out Preview, wondered why WWE did not book the AEW TNT Champion in a similar manner which he felt could have worked.

"Miro's a pretty good talent. I think he's doing more of what he was designed to do... this guy who thinks he's a legitimate tough guy. I barely knew (who) he was when I saw him and I go, 'Who the hell is that?' and then I realized who it was and I was like, 'My god, maybe they should have tried that at the other company, might have worked,'" said Bolin.

Bolin also gave his take on why the 'Rusev' character lost steam in WWE, feeling that his role on Total Divas along with his wife Lana had a played a role in it:

"You know what I think was the demise of that character was over there? I think anytime you get on these reality shows and you realize Lana doesn't really speak with a Russian accent and you see the behind-the-scenes nonsense... but still a work, but people want to think it's still reality and then you see this side of these guys, I think it ruins what you're supposed to believe in-ring. Once we realize she doesn't speak with a Russian accent then why do we believe it once she comes out and does it on the shows?" Bolin added.

Miro is set to defend the TNT Championship at AEW All Out

God's Favourite Champion will defend his TNT Championship at AEW's All Out pay-per-view against Eddie Kingston. The feud between the Mad King and Miro has heated up in recent weeks, including Kingston laying out the former WWE star on AEW Rampage last night.

Miro is still undefeated in singles action in AEW and looks to be the favourite heading into Sunday's matchup. Both Miro and Kingston have done incredible work building this feud in a short time.

