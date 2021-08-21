"He's just not going to move the needle that much" - Wrestling veteran comments on CM Punk's potential debut in AEW (Exclusive)

Kenny "The Starmaker" Bolin believes that while CM Punk's arrival in AEW will make an impact on wrestling, he is not going to move the needle that much, comparing Punk's debut to that of Hulk Hogan's in TNA.

Kenny Bolin is a former OVW manager and has made many stars for WWE, including John Cena, Bobby Lashley and Mark Henry. With years of experience in the wrestling business, Bolin has garnered a reputation for giving significant insight into matters about wrestling.

The Starmaker sat down with Sid Pullar III to preview SummerSlam on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel. You can check out the video below.

Towards the end of the show, Bolin shared his thoughts on CM Punk possibly making his return to wrestling and how much impact it will make.

"I say he will move the needle slightly." Bolin said. "I remember making a prediction when Hulk Hogan showed up at TNA. I said they are never gonna crack 2 million views. I think it peaked at 1.6 or 1.7 million . . . So No. [CM Punk] will move the needle a little bit. You've got your smart marks out there and they think they know everything and they're gonna be tuning in and there will be a few people entertained by Punk. I'm not trying to crap all over Punk. He's just not going to move the needle that much and if I'm wrong, I'll come on this very show and I'll admit that I was wrong," said Bolin.

The whole debate sparked following Roman Reigns' comments regarding CM Punk. Many fans and wrestlers alike have taken to Twitter to discuss whether or not CM Punk will manage to make a noticeable impact on the wrestling landscape as it stands.

CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER.



With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis.



When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk https://t.co/di1QS7qkZq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 19, 2021

CM Punk is rumored to make his AEW debut on Rampage: The First Dance

AEW Rampage: The First Dance is set to be the stage for CM Punk's debut

A few weeks ago, AEW announced The United Center in Chicago for the second episode of AEW Rampage. It was titled "The First Dance," another sign pointing towards CM Punk potentially debuting on the show.

What do you make of the entire situation? Do you think CM Punk will debut on Rampage tonight? If so, who will he first feud with? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

