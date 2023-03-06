Kenny Omega accidentally hits female AEW star with a vicious V-Trigger at Revolution 2023

The match between AEW Trios Champions The Elite and The House of Black was action-packed, with both teams putting on a great performance for the fans. However, one moment in the match stands out, and it's when Kenny Omega accidentally hit Julia Hart with a vicious V-Trigger.

It all started when Julia Hart grabbed Nick Jackson's leg and Brody King put him in a sleeper hold. Matt Jackson then came in with a superkick, with Kenny Omega following up with his signature V-Trigger move. But things took a turn when Julia Hart climbed onto the apron to distract Kenny Omega.

With his attention diverted, former AEW world champion Kenny Omega went for another V-Trigger, but this time, he accidentally hit Julia. The move was brutal, and Julia took the full force of the impact, falling to the ground in pain. It was clear that the move was unintentional, but the damage had already been done.

The AEW Trios Championship match at Revolution was an exciting bout that had fans on the edge of their seats. With its high-flying moves and unexpected twists, it lived up to expectations as one of the most thrilling matches on the card, with The House of Black emerging as the new champions.

What are your thoughts on The Elite vs. The House of Black match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

