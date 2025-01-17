Kenny Omega was allegedly unhappy in AEW, Wrestling legend tells him: "Go to WWE and get the star treatment"

Kenny Omega is one of the co-founders of AEW. However, he was allegedly unhappy with the company at some point, which led to a wrestling legend advising him to go to the big leagues.

During the recent edition of his podcast, Keepin' It 100, WCW legend Konnan stated that Omega was not happy working with AEW without a contract during his time off last year. This was the time he was battling a serious case of diverticulitis.

Konnan further stated that Omega has proven himself to be one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world. The Best Bout Machine has multiple five-star plus matches under his belt and nothing left to prove to anybody.

Concluding his statement, Konnan advised Kenny to take the big leap and head to WWE before the end of his illustrious career. He also mentioned that Omega was a big fish in a small pond and deserved to be a part of the global juggernaut.

"I know that he was working without a contract which he was unhappy about, but I don't how long he has on his contract. But bro, the guy's got to be like 40 ... 41, 42 somewhere like that okay? And is that where you want to end your career? You already had a grip of five star matches, you don't need to prove anything else. Go to WWE and get the star treatment and don't be a big fish in a little pond." [1:28 to 1:58]

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at the end of 2024

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at the Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view. He had been diagnosed with diverticulitis a year ago and had undergone major treatment and recovery to get back in the ring.

In the same interview, Konnan, who himself is a survivor of the disease, revealed that the doctor cut his lower intestine, and Omega was there four times a month for his treatment.

"They cut his lower intestine and he was there four times for a month, incredible." [2:17 to 2:24]

However, following his return to AEW, The Cleaner is back in the mix of things. He is currently embroiled in a feud with The Don Callis family, with his former rival, Will Ospreay, saving him on multiple occasions. With Kenny Omega back in the company, it will be interesting to see his journey in 2025.

