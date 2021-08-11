Kenny Omega announced for AEW Rampage premiere

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has seemingly been announced to feature in the AEW Rampage premiere on August 13, 2021.

FITE TV owns the AEW Plus service wherein fans can watch AEW Dynamite and select events and pay-per-views for $4.99 a month. AEW Rampage was recently added to the AEW Plus service.

The preview for the August 13 premiere detailed the show's venue, timing and announcers and ended with Kenny Omega being in action. The opponent is unknown.

“AEW Rampage is an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling.

"The gripping one-hour show brings new content, match-ups and personalities to fans every Friday night at 10pm ET live on FITE! On August 13th is the the debut of AEW Rampage straight from Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, PA!

"The event is hosted by Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Taz. In her hometown, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker defends her title against Red Velvet. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action!” read the official FITE preview.

Could we see Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage at AEW Rampage?

At AEW Homecoming, Christian Cage was announced as the number one contender for Kenny Omega's AEW world title.

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage is an intriguing match. Could be the best match from Christian in a decade. #AEWDynamite — 🖤 Kevin Berge 🖤 (@KevinBerge) August 5, 2021

Right now, it is uncertain when Captain Charisma and the Best Bout Machine will face off for the title, but it could happen as early as the Rampage premiere.

Britt Baker vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women's Championship has already been announced. AEW might have Omega defend his title on the same night to drum up more interest for the premiere of a show that has been advertised as equal to AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega is one of the biggest names in the entire company and having him face the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will ensure there are more eyes on Rampage.

