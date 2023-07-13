Kenny Omega announces blockbuster name as The Elite's mystery partner for AEW Blood and Guts

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has announced the much-anticipated debut of Kota Ibushi as the fifth member of The Elite for Blood and Guts. He is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world.

The stage was set when Don Callis with an air of anticipation took to the ring to reveal the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club. As tensions rose, Kenny Omega made his entrance.

Before he could address the situation, Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita attacked him which resulted in chaos. But it was PAC who ultimately delivered the brutal blow, attacking Omega with a chair from behind and asserting his position as the fifth man for the BCC.

In a dramatic moment, as Omega faced a potential beatdown, he revealed a surprise fifth member of The Elite. The lights dimmed, a video package played, and the crowd erupted with excitement.

Kota Ibushi, Omega's former tag team partner and part of the legendary Golden Lovers, is set to make his highly anticipated AEW debut at Blood & Guts.

The Young Bucks and Hangman Page rushed to Kenny Omega's aid before things could escalate further. They cleared the ring creating a powerful moment that set the stage for an upcoming epic showdown.

As the countdown to Blood & Guts begins, fans are buzzing with excitement for the clash between the factions.

