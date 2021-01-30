Kenny Omega asks Kota Ibushi if he wants to create a new kingdom together and teases AEW-NJPW alliance

In the aftermath of Jon Moxley appearing on NJPW Strong, his AEW rival Kenny Omega took to social media to send a message to New Japan's top champion, Kota Ibushi.

The reigning AEW World Champion tweeted out stating that he's willing to create a kingdom with the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. Ibushi himself sent out a tweet where he mentioned that he wants to have a full-scale competition and professional wrestling needs more stimulation.

Here is what The Golden Star wrote on Twitter:

2008年…忘れてない。あの時の事、YouTubeで対戦を求めてきた時の事を

。その時自分はプロレスを広めたいと必死だった



立場は逆転した。でも今やっとチャンスが巡ってきた



全面対抗戦をしたい。



これはプロレス界もファンも間違いなく上がると思っている。



今、プロレスにはもっと刺激が必要だ！ — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) January 29, 2021

Responding to Kota Ibushi was Michael Nakazawa, as the AEW Superstar wrote that he wants to see competition between two companies that will change the entire industry. Kenny Omega replied to Nakazawa and sent a message to his former tag team partner.

Here is what Kenny Omega tweeted out in response to Kota Ibushi and Michael Nakazawa:

In his tweet, Omega wrote that the New Gods haven't lost their souls yet, which is a reference to Ibushi calling himself God after his Wrestle Kingdom 15 win. The AEW World Champion went on to ask his former Golden Lover partner if he's lonely in the kingdom since Omega left and if Ibushi is willing to take his hand to create a new kingdom.

Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega are both world champions in their respective promotions

Kenny Omega

At the start of 2021, Kota Ibushi won the double championships at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15. The Golden Star defeated Tetsuya Naito on Night 1 of WK 15 and put away Jay White on Night 2 in two absolute classic singles matches.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley in AEW to win the promotion's world title last year. Since then, Omega has brought his former Bullet Club members back on the same page, including IMPACT Wrestling's Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Whereas, Moxley also appeared on NJPW Strong this week to put the OG Bullet Club on notice by taking out KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo.

Kota Ibushi is currently scheduled to defend both his titles against SANADA at the on-going New Beginning tour. Whereas, Kenny Omega will team up with The Good Brothers to take on Jon Moxley, PAC, and Rey Fenix at AEW Beach Break.