"Here to leave a legacy" - Kenny Omega breaks character to address fans after AEW Dynamite goes off air

AEW star Kenny Omega made his triumphant return to the ring during the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, and after the show went off the air, he broke character to address the fans.

Omega teamed up with The Young Bucks in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship tournament, defeating La Faccion Ingobrenable in a long, hard-hitting contest.

It was Omega's first match in AEW since losing his World Championship match against Hangman Page at the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

After the match had ended and the show went off the air, Kenny Omega took to the microphone to address the fans, stating that he and his fellow members of The Elite are ready to leave their mark on the wrestling industry.

"When we’re in this ring, you’re getting a genuine Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, an Elite performance from the genuine Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. We’re not pretending to be someone that we’re not, we’re not a tribute act, we’re not a parody. We’re not selfish, and we’re not in this for selfish means and for selfish gains. We are here to leave a legacy.” [2:43-3:11]

Omega also went on to tease the fact that he still has a mean streak in him, claiming that while he is more than willing to give everything he has in the ring, he's still very happy to cheat in order to gain a win.

"Don’t get it confused however, I’m not a good guy, I might even cheat to win every now and then." [2:30-2:37]

Kenny Omega questioned his future in wrestling multiple times during his time away

Injuries take a lot out of a wrestler even when they aren't in the ring, and the constant roar of the crowd is enough to get people through even the toughest of bumps. This is exactly what happened to Kenny Omega, who told the AEW crowd in the same promo that he questioned his future ability to reach the level he was once at.

"So for the past seven, eight, nine months or whatever it’s been, it’s been gruelling. Many times I questioned myself, am I really going to be able to come back to AEW and perform at the level of these professional wrestlers? And certainly, it’s going to take me a while to catch up to these guys [The Young Bucks], it might be a while before I’m able to challenge for a singles title again." [1:43-2:17]

Omega has set the bar extraordinarily high for himself given his track record in AEW and in places like NJPW and DDT. However, once the cobwebs have been shaken off, it's only a matter of time before "The Cleaner" hits his stride once again.

