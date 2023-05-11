Kenny Omega breaks silence after Don Callis betrayed him on AEW Dynamite 

Kenny Omega has been through a rollercoaster lately. With The Elite having their hands full with the Blackpool Combat Club, it seems that every time The Cleaner is on Dynamite, something eventful is bound to happen.

This week, the former AEW World Champion took on Jon Moxley in a steel cage match. The two individuals have so much history, with incredible bouts in the company. Feuds between Omega and Moxley go back to even the first AEW pay-per-view.

Tonight was different; it was the same war, but it ended due to a shocking betrayal. Don Callis, who was The Cleaner's manager, got himself involved. To everyone's surprise, what seemed like a gesture to save Omega became the ultimate double cross.

In the video below, we can see Omega's reaction to the abrupt betrayal of his manager and friend, which benefitted his opponent Jon Moxley.

"If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?" Omega questioned.

This leaves many unanswered questions for fans. It will be interesting to see what comes next for Don Callis. Could this be a turn to align himself with the Blackpool Combat Club instead of The Elite? We can only find out in the next few weeks of AEW Dynamite.

AEW star Kenny Omega thinks his time left in the industry is running thin

The Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega has had a very eventful career. Although his reputation in the industry skyrocketed in the recent decade only, the longevity of his career shouldn't be taken for granted.

However, with the type of performer Omega is, at some point, he would reflect on his future in the business. After not signing with WWE, he became a crucial addition to AEW, helping the promotion take off.

Earlier this week, Omega spoke to Sports Illustrated and revealed that time is winding down for his career.

"Time is running thin on the Kenny Omega clock. I can guarantee anyone that sees me perform live that there is a reason for that performance, and I work to make every one special. I wanted this one to be unique and very fun for people who tune in and people who are there live. And I know how competitive Jon [Moxley] is. This will be a grueling, physically demanding and violent cage match."

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kenny Omega just put Jon Moxley through the cage with a V-Trigger! Kenny Omega just put Jon Moxley through the cage with a V-Trigger! https://t.co/NZtKdqeIlc

Considering how the match went, Kenny Omega wasn't wrong in saying that his match with Jon Moxley would be gruesome and physically demanding. It goes to say that we should make the most of matches at this level, as the superstars putting their bodies on the line might not be there after a time.

