"I'll surpass everyone" - Kenny Omega breaks silence after his shocking return to AEW 

Kenny Omega broke silence after his return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite. He described his performance on the show.

In the main event of the show, La Faccion Ingobernable faced The Young Bucks and Omega. On last week's show, Matt and Nick Jackson had initially approached Hangman Adam Page to be their tag team partner, but the former AEW World Champion refused to leave The Dark Order's side.

Taking to Twitter, Omega reflected on his incredible performance on Dynamite, where he picked up the win for his team by pinning Dragon Lee.

"The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations. We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at. I’ll surpass everyone." wrote Omega

Check out Kenny Omega's tweet below:

The Best Bout Machine has been absent from AEW programming since his loss to Page at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

In the main event of the show, Omega's historic reign as the AEW World Champion finally came to an end at the hands of his former tag team partner. Since then, he has been dealing with numerous injuries.

How did fans react to Kenny Omega's tweet after his AEW return?

In the aftermath of The Elite's win on Dynamite, Kenny addressed the audience as the show went off-air. In response to his tweet, fans and other Twitter personalities shared photos and images from Omega's return and sent heartfelt messages.

Omega and the Young Bucks have now progressed into the next round of the World Trios Championship Tournament. They could very well cross paths with Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open, who are scheduled to face Death Triangle.

