Kenny Omega called out by WWE Superstar following a challenge by former UFC Champion

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has a lot of people targeting him as a potential opponent in the ring, but a current WWE Superstar has offered up a different kind of arena for him following a recent call-out by a former UFC Champion.

During a recent interview, former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson stated that he would be able to beat Omega at Street Fighter 6. He even challenged him for the upcoming WrestleDream event in Seattle, which is Johnson's hometown.

Omega, outraged by the assumption that Johnson could beat him at Street Fighter 6, accepted the challenge and agreed that the loser must donate $1,000 to charity. This led to Kenny bringing WWE Superstar Xavier Woods into the conversation, as the former AEW World Champion has a good video game record over Woods.

This prompted Woods to respond on social media, offering up his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel as an arena while also claiming that neither of them could beat him at a game of Tekken.

"1 - You got lucky. 2 - Yall are both trash. 3 - Neither of yall are man enough to play me in @TEKKEN. 4 - I've got the place we can settle all of this @UpUpDwnDwn," tweeted @AustinCreedWins.

Kenny Omega needs some sort of victory after his recent run of form in AEW

Maybe switching from wrestling to video games might not be such a bad idea for Kenny Omega, given his recent run in All Elite Wrestling.

Omega has recently been pinned by Konosuke Takeshita twice on pay-per-view. Once in their trios match at All In that also featured Bullet Club Gold, Hangman Page, and Kota Ibushi, while the second time happened during their recent singles match at All Out.

Kenny hasn't actually won a match since the 200th episode of Dynamite on August 2nd and hasn't won a straight singles match since pinning Wheeler Yuta on the July 5th edition of Dynamite.

