Kenny Omega claims he was happy after AJ Styles kicked WWE Hall of Famer out of The Bullet Club

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has directed some strong words to a WWE Hall of Famer ahead of their upcoming showdown on Dynamite, with The Cleaner bringing up the memory of being removed from Bullet Club by AJ Styles.

The WWE Hall of Famer in question is none other than Jeff Jarrett, who people might not know was actually a member of NJPW's villainous stable between August 2014 and January 2015.

Jarrett was more of a manager to AJ Styles, the leader of the stable at the time, occasionally interfering in matches to help The Phenomenal One pick up victories. However, it was clear JJ was more of a liability than anything, given his love of guitar shots, and made his last appearance for Bullet Club at Wrestle Kingdom 9.

One person who hasn't forgotten about the veteran's time in Bullet Club is his then-stablemate Kenny Omega, who, ahead of The Elite's trios match against Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh on the upcoming 200th edition of AEW Dynamite, had this to say:

"Jay: You beat me in JAPW 16 years ago. It'll never happen again. JJ: I was happy when AJ kicked your a** outta the Bullet Club. Satnam: you couldn't even sink 1 3 pointer at the charity event. I ain't scared." tweeted @KennyOmegamanX

Regarding his comment directed towards Jay Lethal, Omega lost his first singles match against Lethal at the JAPW "Seasons Beatings" event in December 2007. Since that match, Kenny has had a record of three wins and one loss against Lethal, stretching across promotions like JAPW, NJPW, and Ring of Honor.

Kenny Omega and AJ Styles know a thing or two about being kicked out of Bullet Club

It is funny that Kenny Omega brought up the topic of being kicked out of the Bullet Club by AJ Styles, as he was the one who removed Styles from the group in 2016.

Upon hearing that Styles would be leaving the company after Wrestle Kingdom 10, Kenny Omega attacked The Phenomenal One after their tag team victory at the 2016 New Year's Dash event against Shinsuke Nakamura and YOSHI-HASHI.

Omega hit Styles with the One-Winged Angel, prompting The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, and Cody Hall to step in and try and restrain him. But it was no use, as the rest of Bullet Club chose to side with Omega instead and attacked a fallen AJ in the middle of the ring.

Kenny cut a promo afterward claiming that AJ had not only been fired from Bullet Club but that he was promoting himself from the NJPW Junior division to become the new leader, take the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and lead the stable into the future. The rest, as they say, is history.

