Kenny Omega claims the One-Winged Angel is unbeatable

Kenny Omega is riding high after he won a five-star match against Rey Fenix at AEW New Year's Smash Night 1. After the victory, the AEW World Champion boldly claimed that his finisher, the One Winged Angel, is "unbeatable."

Omega took to his personal Twitter account to share his thoughts about his match at AEW New Year's Smash. Omega is the current AEW World Champion, and he has recently been doing some work with IMPACT Wrestling alongside his friend, Don Callis.

We kicked the year off right- Friends, family, and championship gold.Fenix was great too,nothing but respect! Earned every one of those 5 stars. How many is that now? I’ve lost count. More importantly,how many of those involved One Winged Angel kick outs? None. It’s unbeatable. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2021

In a Tweet, Kenny Omega stated that he kicked the year off the right way. He also reflected on his five-star match against Rey Fenix at AEW New Year's Smash. Omega bragged that he can't keep track of how many stars he's earned in his matches.

The highlight of the Tweet was the champion's claim that his finisher, the One-Winged Angel is "unbeatable." Omega also rhetorically wondered how many competitors have kicked out of his signature move. He answered himself by stating that nobody has kicked out of it.

Kenny Omega forgot about one wrestler who kicked out

Kota Ibushi has kicked out of the One-Winged Angel

Kenny Omega bragged that none of his opponents in his five-star matches have successfully kicked out of the One-Winged Angel. But it seems like Omega forgot about his good friend, Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi kicked out of the One-Winged Angel when he faced Omega at the NJPW G1 Climax in 2018. The match received a rating of 5.5 stars, and fans did not forget to remind "The Cleaner" of Ibushi's kick-out. Omega would surely like to prove that his finisher can keep Ibushi down for a three count. Likewise, many fans would like to see these two stars share the same ring again.