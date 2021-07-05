Kenny Omega clears the air regarding Triple H inspiring his look on AEW Dynamite 

Kenny Omega has made it clear that Triple H did not inspire his new look, which he introduced on the June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite.

With modified facial hair and sideburns, the AEW World Champion's look received appreciation and flak in equal measure on social media. Regardless, many fans seem to agree that Omega's new facial hair was inspired by Triple H's look from the mid-2000s.

Kenny Omega has now addressed these rumors after a fan tweeted that he could sense more Harley Race energy from Omega's new look rather than that of Triple H.

The AEW World Champion replied that Triple H never crossed his mind while he came up with this change in his appearance. The Cleaner also took a dig at The Game, saying he "totally forgot" that period of the former 14-time world champion's career.

"Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career," tweeted Kenny Omega.

Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2021

The Dark Order confronted Kenny Omega this past week on AEW Dynamite, teasing the long-awaited rivalry between Hangman Page and the AEW World Champion. Though Page himself did not appear alongside the stable, it's safe to assume the former tag team champions will collide sooner rather than later.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks also sported new looks on Dynamite

The Young Bucks in AEW

Kenny Omega wasn't the only one who debuted a different look on AEW Dynamite. His Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks also came out with a similarly new look, which complemented their smug personalities.

However, this new appearance didn't seem to bring them any luck, as the AEW World Tag Team Champions were handed their first loss in a traditional tag team match in several months.

Thanks to their shocking triumph, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M will now get a title shot on the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Road Rager on July 7th.

Did you like Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' new looks? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier