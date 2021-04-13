Kenny Omega to compete on next week's AEW Dark: Elevation

For the first time in the show's short history, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action next week on Dark: Elevation.

He will team up with Konosuke Takeshita and Michael Nakazawa to square off against Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight in a six-man tag team match.

Initially, the AEW Champion had taken to himself to announce a match for Elevation. Omega revealed Takashita and Nakazawa should team up to take on Sydal Brothers.

He even took to Twitter to claim he wanted to help Takeshita, the highly sought-after DDT talent, who recently made his way to Tony Khan's promotion.

"I’m doing what I can to help this show out. Wanted to get young Takeshita a little more work while he’s here," said Kenny Omega.

I’m doing what I can to help this show out. Wanted to get young Takeshita a little more work while he’s here. https://t.co/eHbt7byFKJ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 13, 2021

However, AEW announced Omega's proposed match was rejected by the company's President Tony Khan. The company then revealed he will be teaming up with Takeshita and Nakazawa to face the Sydal Brothers and Danny Limelight.

"Despite claims made by World Champion @KennyOmegamanX tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, #AEW GM @TonyKhan didn’t approve Kenny’s proposed match, & instead he’s forcing Omega to wrestle next Monday! It’ll be Omega/@Takesoup /@MichaelNakazawa vs. Sydal Bros/@DannyLimeLight on Elevation!" said AEW in the tweet.

Omega's presence on Dark Elevation will surely boost the show's visibility, with even casual AEW Dynamite viewers possibly checking out the upcoming episode.

Advertisement

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is going from strength to strength

Since winning the AEW Championship from Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega has further strengthened his control over Tony Khan's promotion. Thanks to his association with The Good Brothers, Omega has consistently found himself in a better position than his opponents.

After AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks turned heel on last week's Dynamite and joined forces with The Cleaner, the stable is now on course to become the most dominant faction in the promotion.

One Winged Cosmic Angel?! https://t.co/68HwYdIfKG — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 20, 2021

Omega is yet to see a challenger emerge for his AEW Championship for Double or Nothing 2021. At the moment, it seems like Hangman Page would be stepping up to challenge his former tag team partner.

Who would you like to see challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW Championship? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.