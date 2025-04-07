  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • Kenny Omega confronted by blast from his past at AEW Dynasty 2025

Kenny Omega confronted by blast from his past at AEW Dynasty 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 07, 2025 04:19 GMT
Kenny Omega AEW
Popular star confronted Kenny Omega on Dynasty (Source: AEW on Facebook)

A current AEW champion confronted Kenny Omega after his match on the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. The two have a storied history and have been in the ring with each other many times in the past.

Ad

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega defended his International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. At the end of an amazing multi-man encounter filled with cool spots, Omega managed to retain his title by pinning Ricochet. After the match, Kenny was confronted by a blast from his past - the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

Omega and Okada have had several great matches during their time in Japan. However, they are yet to share the ring in All Elite Wrestling. According to rumors online, The Cleaner is destined for a match against The Rainmaker at the All In Texas 2025 event in July.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Moreover, the rumored match at All In 2025 may have been teased with the face-off between both great performers at Dynasty. The match at the Texas event could also be a title vs. title match as Kenny Omega is holding the International Title while Okada is the current Continental Champion.

It remains to be seen how this rivalry develops on the way to All In Texas.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी