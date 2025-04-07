Kenny Omega confronted by blast from his past at AEW Dynasty 2025

A current AEW champion confronted Kenny Omega after his match on the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. The two have a storied history and have been in the ring with each other many times in the past.

Ad

At AEW Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega defended his International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. At the end of an amazing multi-man encounter filled with cool spots, Omega managed to retain his title by pinning Ricochet. After the match, Kenny was confronted by a blast from his past - the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.

Omega and Okada have had several great matches during their time in Japan. However, they are yet to share the ring in All Elite Wrestling. According to rumors online, The Cleaner is destined for a match against The Rainmaker at the All In Texas 2025 event in July.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, the rumored match at All In 2025 may have been teased with the face-off between both great performers at Dynasty. The match at the Texas event could also be a title vs. title match as Kenny Omega is holding the International Title while Okada is the current Continental Champion.

It remains to be seen how this rivalry develops on the way to All In Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More