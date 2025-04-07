Kenny Omega confronted by blast from his past at AEW Dynasty 2025

A current AEW champion confronted Kenny Omega after his match on the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view. The two have a storied history and have been in the ring with each other many times in the past.
At AEW Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega defended his International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. At the end of an amazing multi-man encounter filled with cool spots, Omega managed to retain his title by pinning Ricochet. After the match, Kenny was confronted by a blast from his past - the current Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada.
Omega and Okada have had several great matches during their time in Japan. However, they are yet to share the ring in All Elite Wrestling. According to rumors online, The Cleaner is destined for a match against The Rainmaker at the All In Texas 2025 event in July.
Moreover, the rumored match at All In 2025 may have been teased with the face-off between both great performers at Dynasty. The match at the Texas event could also be a title vs. title match as Kenny Omega is holding the International Title while Okada is the current Continental Champion.
It remains to be seen how this rivalry develops on the way to All In Texas.