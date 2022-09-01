Kenny Omega details unending opportunities on the creation of the AEW Trios division

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently opened up about how he feels about the upcoming Trios Division in All Elite Wrestling, and "The Cleaner" is very excited.

After news broke that Omega was ready to return to action after being nine months away from the ring, the AEW Trios Championships were announced alongside a tournament to determine the inaugural champions.

The belts were kept off TV specifically so Omega and The Young Bucks could compete for the belts, which they have been doing on the past two episodes of AEW Dynamite.

Quaseem Alford @LORDKWAZZ @ThePrinceMagus Tony said at the Revolution media scrum that he's waiting for Kenny Omega to return in order to get that in motion. I'm thinking the Elite vs the "Undisputed Era" in the finals of the Trios Championship tournament whenever it takes place @ThePrinceMagus Tony said at the Revolution media scrum that he's waiting for Kenny Omega to return in order to get that in motion. I'm thinking the Elite vs the "Undisputed Era" in the finals of the Trios Championship tournament whenever it takes place

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Kenny Omega spoke openly about how excited he is for the Trios division to come to AEW, and how it will offer so many different possibilities for matches.

"We want to take this chance to really develop a division that will visually look like something different than a singles or tag match. Not just because of the bodies involved, but just because of the possibility of the interactions available. That part excites me and by the way we perform these things, it will open up scenes and moments and scenarios that you couldn't have created or dreamt up without the amount of bodies that a trios match allows for." (H/T Fightful).

Kenny Omega also stated that his desire to wrestle in the trio's division stemmed from not wanting to play the same style of match over and over again.

"For me, it's tough to keep doing the same things over and over and over again, especially when you feel you've been plagued in that particular area. I could do a certain type of singles all the time, and find a certain amount of success with it, even tags have become that way as well." (H/T Fightful).

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will compete in the final of the AEW Trios Tournament at All Out

Given that they have been a unit for nearly seven years at the time of writing, it's no surprise that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have done well in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

The Elite have defeated La Faccion Ingobrenable and United Empire on their way to the finals, which will take place at All Out on September 4th. The question now is who will they face.

The two choices are Orange Cassidy alongside Best Friends, or Hangman Page and The Dark Order, who will collide in their second semi-final match this Friday on AEW Rampage.

If Page and The Dark Order advance, it will be the first time Omega and Page will cross each other's paths since the main event of Full Gear 2021, where Page took the AEW World Championship away from "The Cleaner."

