"Maybe I should hate each and every one of you" - Kenny Omega cuts a heartfelt promo following his surprise return on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring from a series of injuries on last night's Dynamite, and after the show went off the air, he had a few things to get off his chest.

For the first time since the Full Gear 2021 main event against Hangman Page, Omega returned to the ring to team with The Young Bucks to face Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee of La Faccion Ingobrenable in the first round of the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

Despite picking up the victory, many fans noticed that Omega was a little sluggish in the ring, even sporting a compression shirt and shoulder brace to help deal with his nagging injuries.

Kenny Omega would address this in a post-show promo after AEW Dynamite when off the air, where he stated that maybe he shouldn't be so happy to see the fans in attendance given the fact that they are part of the reason he is so beaten up, to begin with.

"Maybe I should be mad too because the reason why I’m in this state right now, the reason why I have to have three sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day is because of you. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you because I come out here for you guys, it’s never for me." [From 5:12-5:32]

This part of Omega's speech stemmed from Matt Jackson jumping on the microphone to call out the fans for cheering them on during the match, even though The AEW fans have booed the Elite for over a year.

“Let’s not all of a sudden start cheering us, you guys booed us for like a year.” [From 4:48-4:51]

Kenny Omega proceeded to compare the AEW fans to an annoying cat

At the end of the day, it was clear to see that Kenny Omega was thrilled to be back in the ring doing what he does best, even picking up the win for his team by hitting the One-Winged Angel on Dragon Lee.

Omega acknowledged this by comparing the AEW fans to annoying cat due to the fact that while the cat may poop all over the house, how can he be annoyed at the little cat?

"So what I’m going to do right is I’m going to be a little strange, I don’t get out much so I became a strange individual. I’m going to liken you fans to a very mischievous cat that pees and poops all over the house. Boy do I get mad when I find it, boy do I get mad because I have to clean it, but heck how can I hate a little kitty cat?" [From 5:37-5:58]

