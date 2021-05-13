Kenny Omega to defend his AEW Championship in a Triple Threat Match at Double or Nothing 2021

Kenny Omega's AEW Championship reign will be under serious jeopardy at Double Or Nothing as he will face PAC and Orange Cassidy in a Triple Threat Match for the title.

PAC and Cassidy squared off on this week's Dynamite to win the opportunity to challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing 2021.

The match began with Cassidy putting his glasses on PAC, but the latter broke it unceremoniously. "The Freshly Squeezed" quickly got into action after this by executing a Beach Break on his opponent.

After a fantastic back and forth contest, it seemed like PAC was closing in on a victory when Don Callis showed up and distracted him. Omega took advantage of the situation and attacked the former WWE star with his title from behind.

With Cassidy already down and out, PAC, too, was unable to recover before the 10-count. Because of this, the bout ended in a double count-out with no conclusive winner.

Don Callis revealed that since no winner emerged, Omega will not defend his championship at Double or Nothing 2021. However, Tony Schiavone soon came out and spoiled the party for The Cleaner.

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWDynamite! The #AEW World Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN, as Champion @KennyOmegamanX faces both @orangecassidy and @BASTARDPAC in a 3-way match! pic.twitter.com/dGuRQPNw0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

The legendary broadcaster announced that Omega would defend his AEW Championship at the upcoming pay-per-view in a Triple Threat match against both PAC and Orange Cassidy.

Orange Cassidy seemingly injured during this week's AEW Dynamite

Many speculated that Orange Cassidy might have injured himself during the match, as he looked dizzy during the final stages of the bout.

The injury in question seemingly happened when PAC hit a brutal powerbomb on Cassidy, with the latter landing quite awkwardly on his neck.

The spot were Orange Cassidy seemingly got hurt. The bump looks pretty bad. #AEW pic.twitter.com/Jh4KvEaJKF — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) May 13, 2021

At the moment, there has been no update from AEW or Cassidy about the injury. Hopefully, he will make a quick recovery and be able to compete at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30.

Are you excited about the Triple Threat Match at Double or Nothing 2021? Do you think Kenny Omega will be able to retain his AEW Championship at the pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section.