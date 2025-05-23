Kenny Omega drops bombshell; reveals why he never made it in WWE

Kenny Omega has revealed why he never made it in WWE. The reason is quite shocking.

Ad

The world may know Kenny Omega as one of the best professional wrestlers who can put on stellar matches with just about anybody. However, before Omega became the Best Bout Machine, he was signed to WWE in 2005. The company sent him to their developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, where he trained under Bill DeMott. During this time, Omega had issues with Bill, which continued until he eventually left to work the independent scene.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Omega revealed that Bill DeMott told him he would ensure The Cleaner never gets called up to the WWE main roster.

"‘I’m gonna make sure you never get called up anyway, so you can do whatever the f**k you want.’”

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

He further noted he managed to keep his ring name throughout his career, including his time in WWE developmental, because Bill DeMott probably didn't care.

Ad

“Somehow, that name survived all throughout my life. Even when I was able to go to developmental, I was somehow able to cook up a story to allow myself to be Kenny Omega.” [H/T Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Omega doesn't hold a grudge against Bill DeMott

If Bill DeMott had allowed Kenny Omega to get called up to the WWE main roster, one can only imagine how The Cleaner's career could've turned out. However, the AEW EVP has done pretty well for himself and isn't bitter towards his former trainer.

During the same Twitch stream, Kenny wondered how Bill DeMott was doing and stated he wanted to speak to him and shake his hand someday.

Ad

“Sometimes I wonder how Bill is doing and what’s happening with him. I would love to speak with him again, shake his hand.” [H/T Ringside]

Despite the lost opportunity, Kenny Omega went on to showcase his skills around the globe and is now enjoying a successful run in AEW, where he is the reigning International Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More