Kenny Omega drops bombshell; reveals why he never made it in WWE

Kenny Omega has revealed why he never made it in WWE. The reason is quite shocking.
The world may know Kenny Omega as one of the best professional wrestlers who can put on stellar matches with just about anybody. However, before Omega became the Best Bout Machine, he was signed to WWE in 2005. The company sent him to their developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, where he trained under Bill DeMott. During this time, Omega had issues with Bill, which continued until he eventually left to work the independent scene.
Speaking on his Twitch stream, Omega revealed that Bill DeMott told him he would ensure The Cleaner never gets called up to the WWE main roster.
"‘I’m gonna make sure you never get called up anyway, so you can do whatever the f**k you want.’”
He further noted he managed to keep his ring name throughout his career, including his time in WWE developmental, because Bill DeMott probably didn't care.
“Somehow, that name survived all throughout my life. Even when I was able to go to developmental, I was somehow able to cook up a story to allow myself to be Kenny Omega.” [H/T Ringside News]
Kenny Omega doesn't hold a grudge against Bill DeMott
If Bill DeMott had allowed Kenny Omega to get called up to the WWE main roster, one can only imagine how The Cleaner's career could've turned out. However, the AEW EVP has done pretty well for himself and isn't bitter towards his former trainer.
During the same Twitch stream, Kenny wondered how Bill DeMott was doing and stated he wanted to speak to him and shake his hand someday.
“Sometimes I wonder how Bill is doing and what’s happening with him. I would love to speak with him again, shake his hand.” [H/T Ringside]
Despite the lost opportunity, Kenny Omega went on to showcase his skills around the globe and is now enjoying a successful run in AEW, where he is the reigning International Champion.