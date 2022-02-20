"When the timing is right" - Kenny Omega wants a dream match against former WWE Superstar in AEW

Kenny Omega recently expressed his desire to face fellow member of The Elite Adam Cole in a dream match.

The two men have a rich history with The Young Bucks dating back to their Bullet Club days. You might recall that Nick and Matt Jackson turned on Cole in early 2017, ejecting him from Bullet Club and acknowledging Omega as their leader. The Panama City Playboy was quickly replaced by Marty Scurll.

While the segment planted seeds for a potential match between Kenny Omega and Adam Cole, the latter jumped to WWE soon after and the feud never came to fruition.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, The Cleaner said he believes he and Cole can tell an "interesting storyline" based on their chemistry over the years.

The former AEW World Champion stated that he likes observing the fans' response to figure out the right time to pull the trigger on a particular feud. With that in mind, Omega said he would love to have a program with Cole down the road:

"I feel like there is an opportunity to tell a really interesting story with Adam Cole at some point. I don't know when and you just gotta figure it out. I don't like ever being bound to something by a certain time like I love being able to feel the atmosphere to listen to the fans' response to really gauge when the proper time is to pull the trigger. So when the timing is right or as right as it can be, hopefully, I'm able to investigate that storyline," Omega said.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @adamgoldberg28 Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega is most likely gonna happen at double or nothing 2022 Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega is most likely gonna happen at double or nothing 2022 https://t.co/6ESCiElwbm

Despite being on the same page for now in AEW, the storyline between Omega and Cole continues to develop.

The former NXT Champion briefly teased a confrontation with The Elite on the night of his debut at All Out last year. Although Adam Cole has allied himself with Omega and the Bucks for now, it's unlikely he's forgotten what his so-called friends did to him years ago.

Adam Cole has been making big moves in the absence of Kenny Omega lately

Since Kenny Omega's departure to recover from injury, Adam Cole has held the fort for The Elite. However, the former NXT Champion has made some clever moves behind the backs of his partners, which has upset Nick and Matt Jackson.

First Cole brought in Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to reform his successful NXT stable. The 32-year-old then invited Jay White - who has a sordid history with The Elite - through the forbidden door.

It's evident that Omega will have issues with Cole whenever he returns from injury. Their story is slowly coming full circle, and it's only a matter of time before we see dissension within The Elite.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Adam Cole vs. Kenny Omega this year? Yes No 7 votes so far