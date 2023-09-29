Kenny Omega and former UFC Champion go back and forth: "I’m totally winning. Easily"

Former AEW world champion Kenny Omega had a healthy banter with a former UFC champion regarding a challenge after the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. The UFC star in question is Demetrious Johnson.

It cannot be denied that Kenny Omega has earned a lot of respect in the world of combat sports with his amazing talent and work ethic in the field of professional wrestling. He has traveled the world and showcased his talent in different wrestling promotions from Japan to now being one of the top guys in AEW.

Meanwhile, the former AEW world champion has accepted a challenge from the former UFC champion, Demetrious Johnson. However, it is just to make the fans aware that it is not a challenge for Omega to step inside the Octagon. Demetrious challenged Kenny to a 'Street Fighter 6' video game.

Demetrious Johnson took to Twitter and said:

"tik tok time is running out @KennyOmegamanX till you get bodied on @StreetFighter 6"

Taking notice of the tweet, Omega also invited him to Seattle this Sunday for a video game battle. Later, Johnson announced that their game goes down in Seattle after the AEW WrestleDream this Sunday.

He also shared the details:

"Not gonna lie i’m impressed!! it goes down in Seattle after @AEW wrestledream on @crownchannel @KennyOmegamanX"

Following the announcement, Kenny took a jab at the former UFC champion, claiming that he had organized his own demise. Furthermore, The Elite member also assured that he is going to win. The in-game battle between the two takes place after AEW WrestleDream on the 'Crown' channel as announced.

Kenny Omega will compete in a high-profile match this Sunday

Before Kenny Omega gets to meet the former UFC champion, he also has a scheduled match for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view this Sunday. Omega is set to team up with Chris Jericho and his old friend, Kota Ibushi, to take on the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay.

The trio's match was announced after Omega made his triumphant return to Dynamite Grand Slam to save Jericho. This will mark the continuation of the feud between Kenny and Don Callis ever since Callis betrayed him. Henceforth, it remains to be seen which team emerges victorious this Sunday.

