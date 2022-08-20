Former WWE Superstar takes a dig at Kenny Omega after his off-air promo following AEW return

Cash Wheeler has taken a dig at Kenny Omega following his return to AEW. On this week's episode of Dynamite, the former world champion made his return for the first time since Full Gear 2021.

This past Wednesday, Omega teamed up with The Young Bucks in his return match to secure a win over Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee. With the win, The Elite progressed into the next round of the World Trios Championship Tournament.

Post-match, Omega delivered a heartfelt promo after the cameras stopped rolling where he claimed that The Elite wasn't a "tribute act." Many have suggested that the former AEW World Champion was taking a dig at FTR who idolize Bret Hart.

Taking to Twitter, Wheeler posted the following photo and had a very interesting caption, to say the least.

Check out Cash Wheeler's tweet below:

Fans react to Cash Wheeler seemingly responding to Kenny Omega

In response to Kenny Omega's tweet, fans seemed quite divided, as some showcased their support for Kenny Omega and others for FTR.

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs, however, avoided the FTR-Omega drama and revealed that he was present backstage when the photo posted by Wheeler was taken.

Check out Hobbs' response below:

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs @CashWheelerFTR I was there. I had a shot or two hahaha @CashWheelerFTR I was there. I had a shot or two hahaha

Jacob @wewanttablez @CashWheelerFTR yeah sorry lil bro, kenny owns you. ur really good in the minor leagues, ROH, tho! @CashWheelerFTR yeah sorry lil bro, kenny owns you. ur really good in the minor leagues, ROH, tho!

Here are the reactions from fans on Twitter, with one even suggesting a dream match between FTR and Golden Lovers.

Golden Lovers is a tag team that consists of Omega and Kota Ibushi. They were previously active in Japan when the two wrestlers competed in DDT and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

FTR is currently holding the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, which they recently defended in a classic against The Briscoes. They are also the AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Wheeler and Harwood are expected to team up with Wardlow going forward. The trio could face Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

As for Omega, he and The Bucks could face either The United Empire or Death Triangle in the next round of the World Trios Championship tournament.

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron