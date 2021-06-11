Kenny Omega looks back on his iconic 60-minute IWGP Heavyweight Championship match

At Dominion 6.11 at the Osaka-jo Hall, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada delivered one of the greatest matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling history. Challenging for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship once again, Omega went the full 60 minutes in his world title bout against The Rainmaker.

Taking to Twitter, Kenny Omega recalled his iconic match against Okada in 2017. The reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion wrote that the match was one of the most demanding challenges of his career.

Omega added that telling the entire story of the match itself would probably take a full 60 minutes. The match between the pair was one of the most intense and dramatic showdowns of all time.

Here's what Kenny Omega wrote while recalling his Dominion 6.11 match against Kazuchika Okada:

One of the most demanding challenges of my career. (Both before and the match itself.) Telling the story would probably take a full 60 minutes also. https://t.co/V7at6tuZEd — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 11, 2021

Recapping Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada from Dominion 6.11

After failing to beat Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega earned himself a second shot at The Rainmaker. At Dominion 6.11, Omega and Okada went to war once again and this time around, the two men put their best in the ring and went the distance.

The match itself was filled with dramatic moments, especially with the involvement of the Bullet Club. Midway through the match, almost the entire faction made their way out to the ring in hopes of pushing their leader to victory. Cody Rhodes even tried to throw in the towel on behalf of Kenny Omega but was prevented by The Young Bucks.

It's Friday, June 11 in japan!#onthisday in 2017, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega went the 60 minute distance over the IWGP heavyweight Championship in Osaka!



Relive history with @njpwworld!https://t.co/vFaXyDjD4B#njpw pic.twitter.com/Y2XWPUcwVA — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 10, 2021

After their second bout at Dominion 6.11, Omega would finally beat Okada in the G1 Climax while the former had the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. This led to another match between the duo down the road and The Best Bout Machine finally beat Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 6.9.

Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW and IMPACT World Champion. The God of Pro Wrestling is also the current AAA Mega Champion and will be defending the belt against Andrade. Omega is also scheduled to put his IMPACT World Title on the line against Moose and the AEW World Championship against Jungle boy.

Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada is struggling to win a championship in NJPW. In his most recent outing against Shingo Takagi, The Rainmaker failed to capture the vacant IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Dominion 2020.

Edited by Amar Anand