Kenny Omega makes a big announcement on his in-ring career during Dynamite

Kenny Omega returned to AEW tonight on Dynamite after almost five months of missing action due to health issues. He addressed his hometown crowd and gave an update on his in-ring future.

The Cleaner went into detail about what he was suffering from and how there was a threat of this becoming fatal. Omega explained how bad diverticulitis had an effect on his body and how this could be the case for the rest of his career.

Due to his precarious position, he admitted that he felt there was a chance that his AEW appearance tonight could have been to announce his retirement from the industry. However, this all changed after watching Dynasty a few weeks back.

Kenny Omega then revealed that after seeing the matches he felt tremors in his hands that he thought were due to him being scared to wrestle due to the risks. But this was not the case, as he was feeling withdrawal syndrome from being away from the ring.

He promised fans that he would do all he could to find a way back to return to the ring, no matter how slim the chances are.

With all the big changes and acquisitions within the promotion since he was last seen, there can be a lot to look forward to should Kenny Omega be completely cleared.

