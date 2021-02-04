Kenny Omega makes an interesting offer to Bullet Club's KENTA after AEW Dynamite

In the aftermath of this week's Dynamite, Kenny Omega appealed to AEW management to book a tag team match featuring him and KENTA in a tag team. On the opposing side, the reigning AEW World Champion asked for Lance Archer and Jon Moxley.

This week's edition of Dynamite concluded with KENTA shocking the world. After weeks of teasing, the Bullet Club star finally appeared on AEW and took out Jon Moxley with a Go To Sleep.

Kenny Omega caught up with the #1 contender for the IWGP US Championship and tried to welcome him to the American version of the Bullet Club. KENTA didn't take Omega's offer to kindly and simply stated that he is in AEW to beat up Jon Moxley.

"Jon Moxley, you want me to show up here every week, risk my life? To be in your Dynamite show? Lance Archer, I saw what you did this week too. Putting your nose in someone's business you don't belong in."

In the closing stages of this week's Dynamite, KENTA attacked Jon Moxley. Moxley's former rival Lance Archer also took out The Good Brothers and came to the aid of the former AEW World Champion.

Kenny Omega has reunited the Bullet Club and could add KENTA to the mix

For the past few weeks, Kenny Omega and Don Callis have taken the pro wrestling world by storm. The newly crowned AEW World Champion has appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, whereas reigning World Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been a constant feature on AEW.

Omega and The Good Brothers also brought in The Young Bucks to join their group. With KENTA now possibly teaming up with the reigning AEW World Champion next week, several interesting aspects could play out and result in one big Bullet Club formation in the US.

As for KENTA, he will finally challenge Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Championship on the 26th of February at the New Beginning in USA tour.