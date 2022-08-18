Kenny Omega makes a miraculous return from injury on AEW Dynamite; reunites with former tag team champions 

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW for the first time since Full Gear 2021 tonight on Dynamite.

The Cleaner was unveiled as the Young Bucks' partner for the Trios Title tournament. The Bucks had been searching for a partner since they were turned on by Adam Cole and reDRagon to spell the end of the Undisputed Elite super faction.

After Hangman Page came to their rescue to fight off the undisputed trio, the Bucks held out an olive branch to their former friend last week on AEW Dynamite. However, the reunion of the 'Hung Bucks' was not to be as Page rejected the offer to be their partner in the Trios Tournament so that he could stand in the corner of the Dark Order.

That left the two-time All-Elite tag champs without an explicitly stated partner for tonight's clash with La Faccion Ingobernables. After a week of anticipation, with various names mooted by fans, it was Kenny Omega who answered the call to end a ten-month injury lay-off.

