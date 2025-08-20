Kenny Omega may have competed in his final match with top AEW star, ex-partner feels

Kenny Omega is one of the greatest wrestlers who has ever graced the ring. He recently had a highly competitive match with one of his greatest rivals, Kazuchika Okada, at AEW All In 2025. Kenny's ex-teammate Nick Jackson recently spoke about his match with Okada and shared that they felt that this might be the last match between the two legends.

Ad

Kenny's rivalry with the Rainmaker began in 2016, following Kenny's victory in the G1 Climax tournament in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The two men had four extremely engaging matches in the promotion. Their fifth match took place last month at the Jacksonville-based promotion's All In: Texas event.

In conversation with Justin Barrasso of the Undisputed, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks shared what he felt while watching the match.

“I’m not even sure why–maybe it had to do with not being able to be ringside for this one like we were in all the other matches. We were so blessed to have gotten the opportunity to watch them wrestle together again. Who knows if that was the last time? I’m just happy we got to see it happen,” said Nick Jackson. (H/T Fightful)

Ad

Trending

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

Ad

The Young Bucks have a great history with both Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. It's great to see them share the same excitement for the match as normal fans would.

Matt Jackson started reflecting on his own career after matching the Kenny Omega match

During the same conversation, Matt said that watching the match between Kenny Omega and Okada made him realise how fast time flies.

Ad

He also mentioned in the interview that the matches between the two men helped build the revolution that became AEW.

"Seeing some of the guys around me that I traveled up and down the roads with now retiring, or moving on to different roles, and then watching two of the all-time greats put together what felt like an epilogue made me ask myself, where does the time go? That made me more profoundly emotional than I ever would've imagined," Matt said. (H/T Fightful)

Both the Young Bucks and the two rivals have had a huge impact on professional wrestling over the past decade. Kazuchika Okada is set to defend his AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming Forbidden Door event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More