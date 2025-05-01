Kenny Omega meets a ghost from his past 7 years later on AEW Dynamite 

Kenny Omega was in action in the opening match of AEW Dynamite this week. However, The Best Bout Machine encountered a ghost from his past after many years, creating a highly memorable moment.
The name in question, referred to as the ghost from Omega's past, is the Elite member and current AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. The latest edition of Dynamite kicked off with an All-Star 8-man tag team match. The Elite, comprising The Young Bucks and Okada, teamed up with Ricochet to battle the team of Kenny Omega, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.
The match showcased an explosive display of tag team wrestling as competitors from both teams brought their A-game to the squared circle. However, the fans erupted in the final moments of the bout when Omega and Okada came face-to-face in the ring.
The crowd inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, was thrilled to see the two historic rivals face off after seven years in the squared circle. The last time The Raimaker and The Cleaner clashed in a ring was back in 2018 at the NJPW Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall event.
Despite the iconic moment created, Omega's side fell short against The Elite and lost the match. However, it seems that the seeds may have been planted for another blockbuster showdown between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada in AEW soon.