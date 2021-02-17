"Kenny Omega is in a mid-card company" - Tama Tonga shoots on AEW

Tama Tonga has fired another shot at Kenny Omega, a former member of The Bullet Club. This time he went as far as to call AEW a "mid-card company."

Earlier tonight on Tama's Island, Tonga went off on the "press conference" that Don Callis, The Good Brothers, and Omega held after last week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

"I'm not understanding which path they are coming from because KENTA shows up on AEW, smacks around Jon Moxley, Kenny approaches him and is like, 'Brother Switchblade didn't tell me you were coming.' KENTA tells him to 'shut the f*** up.' KENTA ain't no b****. He's loyal. The following week, you do a press conference set-up like New Japan. Nobody is talking but Don Callis. Good Brothers stay silent, Omega slouched over like a lost child. Machine Gun had to comfort him. Don Callis says Jay White can't pull in money. Now you taking shots at Jay White? A week before, you were calling him Brother Switchblade. Make up your damn mind. You apologize but then take shots. It's like you're retreating and shooting as you run away. That's b**** shit. If I was the Bootleg Club, I'd curl up too. The defeat in Kenny Omega's eyes. I'm glad Machine Gun stayed silent. The other hoot, calling us scabs and midcards. Kenny Omega is in a midcard company. Wednesday Night Wars. It's AEW and NXT. It's a minor league war. Raw vs. Nitro was on a different level. This ain't that."

Following tonight's Falls Count Anywhere match on #AEWDynamite, AEW World Champ @KennyOmegamanX, @TheDonCallis, @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG clear the air on comments made by Jay White, Tama Tonga, Bullet Club, #NewJapan & More



When will current and past members of The Bullet Club face off in AEW?

While The Young Bucks have insisted that what's happening right now "isn't a storyline," it's even more evident than ever that it is.

That's not to say this is a bad thing. The idea of current members of The Bullet Club facing off against past members in either AEW or New Japan Pro Wrestling is fascinating.

When the war of words ends, and the action takes over, business will really pick up. How far away are we from seeing the likes of Tonga and Bad Luck Fale invading AEW? Only time will tell.

We heard you @TheDonCallis , Mr. indivisible hand glove . Tonight at 7 pm EST we go live on @Twitch : @TamasIsland before your @IMPACTWRESTLING show so I can 💩 on it pic.twitter.com/NiGahjKGMr — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) February 16, 2021

