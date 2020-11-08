Kenny Omega is the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega came one step closer to the AEW World Championship by defeating “Hangman” Adam Page in an incredible match in the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals.

The former friends and tag team partners fought tooth and nail in a highly emotional affair. The stakes attached to the match made this a must-watch encounter, but the fractured relationship between the two competitors gave the match a dramatic and intense feel.

Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page are former AEW Tag Team Champions

As the bell rang, Omega would offer a handshake, but Page declined. It showed that hard feelings remained between them. The action was fast and fierce from the start, with an exchange of strikes and chops followed by a second rope super-led from Page for the first two counts of the match.

The action spilled to the floor and Page would then repeatedly launch Omega into the barricades with reckless abandon. Omega would counter the final attempt into a wonderful moonsault that caught Page unawares.

Back in the ring, Page and Omega were involved in a flurry of high-octane action, attempted finishing manoeuvres and reversals galore.

This is only the first match! Who takes the win in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? @KennyOmegamanX? @theAdamPage? #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/DN31qn69Ty — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Page would try the One Winged Angel on Omega, but “The Cleaner” managed to wriggle free. Page would attempt a buckshot lariat, but Omega would counter with a beautiful V-Trigger. The action would sway anode again, as Page hit Omega with a nasty powerbomb to the ramp.

Back between the ropes, Omega hit Page with a Tiger Driver 98 and sand dragon suplex, both of which only resulted in a two-count. Page would return the favour with a dead eye, only for Omega to kick out at two.

Another thrilling sequence of moves, counters and reversals would end in several V-Triggers to Page’s jaw and the One Winged Angel for the win.

Omega would leave the ring victorious and now moves towards an AEW World Championship match. A dejected and broken “Hangman” was helped from the ring by the referees and most likely to the bottom of a bottle of bourbon.

AEW always start their events with a bang and this is how you start a pay-per-view. There was excellent and thrilling action from start to finish, and the right person won. Kenny Omega as the AEW Champion is long over due.