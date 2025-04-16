Kenny Omega officially announces blockbuster appearance outside AEW 

Kenny Omega has been on a great run ever since he returned to in-ring action in January 2025. The Cleaner won the AEW International Championship by beating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution last month.

He recently announced on X that he would make an appearance at PAX East to promote the Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy debut showcase.

Kenny's love for gaming is no stranger to any of his hardcore fans. He even hosted the Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth launch stream on Square Enix's Twitch channel.

"Excited to announce that I'll be at PAX East for the Magic: The Gathering x FINAL FANTASY debut showcase! You know I had to be there since it's FINAL FANTASY, can’t wait to see you all there," he wrote.

The Best Bout Machine successfully defended his International Championship against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a three-way match at Dynasty. After the match, he stared down AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, reigniting their legendary rivalry.

Bully Ray claims that Tony Khan is badly misusing Kenny Omega

In a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said that he was unhappy with Kenny Omega's treatment in AEW.

The former WWE Tag Team champion also claimed that he found Kenny's match at Dynasty so boring that he slept during the match. Ray shared his thoughts on The Cleaner's booking and said that the latter should get involved in a feud in which he was fighting for the company instead of what he was doing now.

"I fell asleep during [Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet]. I dozed off. I had already watched entirely too much wrestling, and I don't care! I'd care about Kenny Omega if he was in a blood feud fighting for the company!" he said.

Omega is one of the top stars in AEW right now. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in the company after his recent confrontation with Kazuchika Okada.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More