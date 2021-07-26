Kenny Omega is optimistic about a WWE-AEW crossover show

Kenny Omega believes that a potential crossover show between AEW and WWE is possible, though he accepts he's not holding his breath out for it.

The opening up of the forbidden has allowed companies like AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW to work together. Not only have the associations paved the way for many dream matches, but it has also helped the promotions benefit from attracting each other's audience.

But WWE has stayed away from forging partnerships with other companies, and understandably so. The global juggernaut is much more than a wrestling company, and working with other promotions could pose many roadblocks for both the parties involved.

Appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega explained that with the evolving times, people become more open-minded, be it the fans, the performers, or the management, towards the idea of collaboration.

The AEW Champion added that though a partnership with WWE is possible, it's not something that's completely on his mind at the moment.

“The one huge crossover, will you ever see WWE team up with anybody?” Omega asked. “Who knows? I feel as the world evolves and changes and time goes by, people become more open-minded to everything, whether it be the wrestlers themselves, people in the office, the fans. I wouldn’t hold my breath but at the same time I would never say it’s impossible.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is the face of three companies

It's safe to say that the biggest beneficiary of the forbidden door being kicked open is Kenny Omega. Apart from being on top of the mountain in AEW, Omega also holds the IMPACT Wrestling World Title and AAA Mega Championship.

3 knee surgeries later and I can still leg press more than 3/4 of the wrestlers out there. (Mostly because none of them train or have played any sports in their life) https://t.co/50Uo3dw7AZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 31, 2021

The AEW Champion has seen a massive surge in popularity recently, though it has come at the cost of increased workload and multiple nagging injuries. But with all his matches still drawing immense praise, it's hard to deny that Kenny Omega might just be the most consistent top champion in the business.

