Kenny Omega on a possible working relationship between AEW and NJPW

Kenny Omega recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, where he talked about a possible future relationship between NJPW and AEW in the future. NJPW and AEW apparently don't have the best relationship at the moment, but that could change in the future.

Kenny Omega on AEW working with NJPW

Kenny Omega talked about AEW's relationship with NJPW and admitted that there was never a problem between wrestlers. In fact, the problems only existed among higher-ups in NJPW and others who did not understand the wrestling business.

Kenny Omega went on to talk about a possible partnership between AEW and NJPW.

"A lot of people in New Japan understand that. A lot of us are friends with one another, especially the boys. There might have been issues with office people, higher ups, people who have never even met us in person, but there was never an issue with anyone on the wrestling end of things."

"If word of mouth travelled that some really good wrestlers from another country are wrestling on Dynamite, it could really help both companies. End of the day, it's all about satisfying our fans, and that's what we're striving for."

Kenny Omega is not a stranger to wrestling in different wrestling companies. Kenny Omega, throughout his career, has wrestled in WWE, Ring Of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Jersey All Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and most recently, AEW. Other than this, he has worked in multiple other promotions on the indy scene, with his wrestling resume appearing as extremely impressive.

The wrestler who started off his career in Winnipeg and found guidance under Don Callis has come a long way. As one of the top men behind the scenes in AEW, Kenny Omega has become a booker and works towards different angles for the company, including the women's division.

A possible future relationship between NJPW and AEW, it could turn out to be one of the best things for both companies. Given that Kenny Omega is no stranger to NJPW, he could play a key role in securing a relationship with NJPW.