Kenny Omega praises one of his lesser known opponents from the early days of his career

Kenny Omega currently holds three world championships across three different promotions. However, the God of Pro Wrestling hasn't forgotten the roots that turned him into the superstar he is today. He recently looked back on one of his favorite opponents from his days in Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Kenny Omega reflected on his match against KAI from their days together in AJPW. The reigning AEW World Champion wrote on social media that KAI remains one of his favorite opponents of all time and wishes that more people knew about him.

Omega also praised KAI for pushing him to his limits every time they crossed paths inside the squared circle. Below is the tweet from the current IMPACT World Champion:

One of my favorite opponents that I wish more people knew about. Pushed me to my limit every time we stepped into the ring together. https://t.co/ECPMsNrlzu — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 27, 2021

Prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega was one of the biggest stars in Japan. Omega wrestled across promotions such as AJPW and DDT and eventually established his place as a household superstar in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During his time with NJPW, Kenny Omega joined the Bullet Club and became one of the primary members of the faction. Known as The Best Bout Machine, Omega won multiple titles during his time in New Japan, including the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Kenny Omega is scheduled to defend all three of his world titles in the coming weeks

Kenny Omega is currently scheduled to put the AEW World Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Orange Cassidy and PAC at Double or Nothing on May 30th.

Omega will also be defending the IMPACT World Championship against Moose on June 12th at IMPACT: Against All Odds. Lastly, Omega is set to perform at this year's TripleMania show where he will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade on August 14th.

Kenny Omega is currently at risk of potentially losing all three of his world titles. However, given his track record over the past few months, the reigning AEW, IMPACT and AAA Mega Champion could walk out of all three shows with all three of his championship belts still in hand.